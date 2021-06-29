Pexels Pro

V+D Letter Logo | Brand Identity

Pexels Pro
Pexels Pro
  • Save
V+D Letter Logo | Brand Identity v letter d letter ui design logo design branding logo logo branding branding wave logo brand vector logos logodesign brand design brand identity colors colorful vector illustration gradient color
Download color palette

V+D letter Icon Logo Design
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

Contact for freelance work: pexelspro1@gmail.com
Thank you

Pexels Pro
Pexels Pro

More by Pexels Pro

View profile
    • Like