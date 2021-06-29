Jägermeister - Website Takeover

Jägermeister's 'Release Your Darke Spirit' campaign targeted young adults across the United States as part of a larger strategy to celebrate Halloween worldwide. The integrated campaign that featured POS collateral, social media marketing, social media ads, display ads, sequential programmatic ads, promo video, a microsite on their US presence, and a mobile AR experience that took place at over 125k geo-fenced bars, clubs, and event venues nationwide.

The focus for our advertising agency was to deliver an integrated campaign that drove awareness and engagement across the Jägermeister's digital channels. The goal was to lead users down a mysterious journey to a participating retail location to interact with a Jägermeister spirit. During the experience, users had the option to take a picture with their friends and to share it on social media in a chance to enter a drawing for a Jägermeister party pack.

We took over the brand's national website with a branded design that promoted each of the participating locations and funneled users to the experience. It took our 17 person ad agency team, coordinated with brand managers in 6 different countries and 2 other agencies, only 8 weeks from idea to launch. In 60 days the campaign generated millions of impressions in earned media, user engagement with the AR experience, and sweepstakes entries. It also won a 2020 Silver ADDY for Integrated / Multi-channel Campaigns.