Borderless credit app: Payoff User Interaction

Hey there! 🙌

Here’s another shot from the latest project - borderless credit app 💸

One of the primary needs of remitters is to view the spendings and balances for each of their family members to see how they're doing. Dynamic progress bars show the current level of spending for each recipient.

As a remitter I want to have a preview of the summary balance and have a clear message on whether I need to pay it off now or might do it a little bit later.

For more, check out the full 👉 Behance Case Study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121100441/Borderless-credit-app

Thanks and have a nice week! 🤟

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

—

Show us love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!