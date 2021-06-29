Tom Butler

Youtap MNO Portal design youtap mno mobile money digital payments payments web app monitor mobile network charts portal dashboard figma ux design ui ui design
Hi team,

This is Youtap Portal, a white-label dashboard for MNO's to monitor digital payments + manage accounts, devices, and users.

Project was completed in 2018, feedback always welcome!

UX/UI designer in Osaka, Japan
