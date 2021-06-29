Subrata Das

Six Logo Marks

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Six Logo Marks 609 photography lettermark tech logo modern logo pattern logo animal logo six logo graphicdesign print design logodesign brand identity typography logo branding
Download color palette

Hi, These are the Custom Logo and fun Exploration Marks using the number six. Hope you enjoy it.

Currently, I am looking for logo & branding projects.

Business inquiry: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks

2c89acc004a4d0dd53f30f50e41f8017
Rebound of
Five Logo Marks
By Subrata Das
Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like