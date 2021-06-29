🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Fluência operates in the Civil Engineering Branch with constructions, renovations, bidding for works, elaboration of engineering projects, inspections of public and private works and consultancy for public agencies. It aims to be an innovative company always looking for new challenges.
Creep is the permanent deformation of materials such as concrete when they are subjected to constant loads or stresses and is a function of time. Therefore, as the main influence and inspiration for the creation of the symbol, I used the reinforced concrete structure. It is a modern, elegant and also very striking symbol. The letter F present in the symbol also strengthens the brand. Below you will see how the construction was done.