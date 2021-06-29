Lalitha Sananikone

Social Share: DailyUI 010

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
  • Save
Social Share: DailyUI 010 challenge button clean ui design social media ux typography like mobile ui social share news article mobile app dailyui 010 dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI challenge 010. The task was to design a social share button/icon. On the left screen you can see the article (blog or news) and after the user clicked on the share icon the overlay on the second screen appears. The user can share the article on four different platforms. And of course it's also possible to share a link. I think these are the most important options. :D

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

More by Lalitha Sananikone

View profile
    • Like