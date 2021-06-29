Social Share: DailyUI 010

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
DailyUI challenge 010. The task was to design a social share button/icon. On the left screen you can see the article (blog or news) and after the user clicked on the share icon the overlay on the second screen appears. The user can share the article on four different platforms. And of course it's also possible to share a link. I think these are the most important options. :D