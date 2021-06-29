Inna Chapkevych

Monster

Monster creature bigfoot horned yeti alien troll furry chubby character site website mascot cartoon cute vector flat illustration graphic design design monster
I made this cutie for The Slushpile Monster, an annual writing competition that awards beta reader critiques to aspiring authors. I would appreciate any feedback!

I'm available for new projects. Please contact me by email: inna8kor@gmail.com

