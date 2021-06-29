Ashley Halsted

The snozzberries taste like snozzberries!

ipadpro illustrator alignment vector illustration design
I really have been drawn to pattern design. I love patterns that can be used for anything! Wallpapers, clothing, hats, furniture! I created these little fruits with Adobe illustrator and had so much fun. They give me major Willy Wonka vibes.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
