FOOD CLINIC logo design.

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!!
This is a Logo for a restaurant called FOOD CLINIC. In this logo the icon is designed as a "Plus sign" with fork and a spoon as you guys know that + sign is used for clinics, etc. so its representing the name of the restaurant Food Clinic!
I hope you guys like this design, if yes, then do Follow me for more creative designs like this!! I would really appreciate that. Thank you.