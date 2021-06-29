Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FOOD CLINIC logo design.

FOOD CLINIC logo design.
Hello!!
This is a Logo for a restaurant called FOOD CLINIC. In this logo the icon is designed as a "Plus sign" with fork and a spoon as you guys know that + sign is used for clinics, etc. so its representing the name of the restaurant Food Clinic!
I hope you guys like this design, if yes, then do Follow me for more creative designs like this!! I would really appreciate that. Thank you.

