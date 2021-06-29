Typography / Lettering Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here is my new shot!!!
This is a Typography logo which is inspired from spirit,speedy,memorable,and it’s easy to understand why yellow evokes feelings of optimism, clarity, and warmth. Yellow is also a rich color; it calls to mind gold and treasure. Another perk of yellow is that because it is so bright, it can stand out even when it is in busy surroundings.
If you want to hire me...
E-mail: Shamsuddinahmed6767@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801710043240
www.facebook.com/ShamsuddinSUA