Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kimia Badiei
Agency Wolfe

Weathery: Weather App Concept

Kimia Badiei
Agency Wolfe
Kimia Badiei for Agency Wolfe
Hire Us
  • Save
Weathery: Weather App Concept vector illustration graphic design animation weatherapp light minimal sun weather motion graphics motion 3d application app typography 2021 branding ui ux design
Weathery: Weather App Concept vector illustration graphic design animation weatherapp light minimal sun weather motion graphics motion 3d application app typography 2021 branding ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. Frame 4.png
  3. Dribble.png

Hi Guys 😍
Here comes the the Weathery Concept

Hope You Like It❤️

Dont forget to press L 👍🏻

follow my Instagram too :@Meworkees

Agency Wolfe
Agency Wolfe
Hire Us

More by Agency Wolfe

View profile
    • Like