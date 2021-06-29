🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The platform career dynamics is aimed at providing happiness and satisfaction primarily to the working people by identifying the true and actual career options best suited for them. You participate in a self assessment test and based on that you get a detailed report as to which career pathway your head is inclined towards vs the pathway your heart desires. Based on the analytics you get any one of the pathway (out of the 4- Expert, linear, spiral, transitory) and job recommendations related to it. Career dynamics also helps you in your journey by providing one-to-one coaching sessions with industry leaders, various publications and study materials that you can go through thus keeping you engaged in achieving your primary goal.