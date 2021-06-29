CleanSky | Branding | Sustainable Energy

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We are big on Sustainable Energy & Eco-Friendly Business. So here is our shot at giving a wind-driven energy company a brand new look and feel.
Business Name: CleanSky
Niche: Energy
Sub-niche: Sustainable / Wind
Value provided: Brand Strategy / Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content