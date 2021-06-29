🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
EKOLOGICAL is the brand of a new ecological brick industry. Ecological brick is a brick model that promotes positive environmental impact, reducing the consumption of different materials in the construction area and applying concepts of sustainability in its manufacture and during the execution of the work.
A symbol has been created that can be used alone as well as incorporated into the brand name. Below we see the grids for building the symbol. The source and a leaf representing nature were used.
Also as part of the brand, the shape of ecological bricks was used. The brick also highlights the words that make up the brand name that form the concept of sustainable home. They are small details that associate the brand with its concept and also with the product it offers.