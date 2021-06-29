Logo design of DESIGNINN STUDIO.

Hello!!

This is a Combination Mark of a Design Studio called DESIGNINN. In this design the icon of the logo is representing 3 things: First letter of the Word 'D', A pencil, and a building. The pencil is representing "Art and design", the Building is representing "INN" and as a whole it becomes a "D" as the first letter of the word DESIGNINN. Follow me for more creative designs like this!! I would really appreciate that!! Thank you.