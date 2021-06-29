Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo design of DESIGNINN STUDIO.

brand logos hidden meaning graphics brand icon minimal logos combination mark logos logo illustration icon design design creative designs brand identity all type logo designs aesthatic logo 2021 logos
This is a Combination Mark of a Design Studio called DESIGNINN. In this design the icon of the logo is representing 3 things: First letter of the Word 'D', A pencil, and a building. The pencil is representing "Art and design", the Building is representing "INN" and as a whole it becomes a "D" as the first letter of the word DESIGNINN. Follow me for more creative designs like this!! I would really appreciate that!! Thank you.

