Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saqlain Ali

Daily UI 006 - User Profile

Saqlain Ali
Saqlain Ali
  • Save
Daily UI 006 - User Profile art minimal ui ux graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge - day 6 - User Profile
Hope you guys like it. Looking for your feedbacks.
Join me on my journey to 100 days of daily UI challenge!

#DailyUI #day6 #DailyUI006 #UserProfile #MobileApp #UI #UX

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Saqlain Ali
Saqlain Ali

More by Saqlain Ali

View profile
    • Like