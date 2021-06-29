Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aarya Yadav

Norwegian Wood

Aarya Yadav
Aarya Yadav
  • Save
Norwegian Wood illustration cover redesign murakami book cover graphic design
Download color palette

This is a redesigned book cover of Haruki Murakami's 'Norwegian Wood'.
I wanted to convey the emotions of the characters along with the setting of the book. This had me studying and creating mood boards for Japan in the 60s and pop culture full of the Beatles’ music.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Aarya Yadav
Aarya Yadav
Like