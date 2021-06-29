Spencer Thurston

Insights Dashboard

Spencer Thurston
Spencer Thurston
  • Save
Download color palette

Last year at Postmates we designed an insights dashboard for merchants to better understand how customers are engaging with their store.

Team:
Max Di Capua, Spencer Thurston, Jeremy Sypniewski

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Spencer Thurston
Spencer Thurston
Senior product designer @ Uber.

More by Spencer Thurston

View profile
    • Like