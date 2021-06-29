Get Unbelievable Benefits From Shopify

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shopify latest tweet, created and offered by Webkul Software Pvt. Ltd, is one such amazing app that helps to increase online store sales through twitter platform. This app lets you use the widget, either independently or as a group, to configure the Twitter feed so that it matches your store design, creating a great approach for your website. For example, you can also choose the color of text data to be displayed in your feed along with the data light color, or use the Timeline settings menu to configure custom parameters for your widget window, allowing your store looks more clear and attractive.