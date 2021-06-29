Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kelsey Rae Brasher

Landing Page Illustrations

Designed as a part of the MDsave team for providers to learn
more about our bundling technology. Along with overall
critique and direction of the UI designers, I contributed
the header graphic, icons, and blob illustrations to this
B2B landing page.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
