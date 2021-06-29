Cattleya - Cosméticos Naturais

Cattleya is a handmade cosmetics brand.

Orchids are a symbol of beauty and perfection.

Cattleya is a very popular genus of large, showy flower orchids, with numerous intergeneric hybrids, widely available on the commerce, which exert enormous appeal and are well suited to mixed orchid collections. So Cattleya represents the beauty of nature.

Essential oils represent the essence of nature. If you've ever smelled a rose, you've already tasted the aromatic qualities of essential oils. These naturally occurring volatile aromatic compounds are found in seeds, bark, stems, roots, flowers and other parts of plants and can have both pleasant and potent fragrances. They have therapeutic properties, therefore they represent the benefits that nature can provide for health and beauty.