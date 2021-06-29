Saaim Hussain

Vacationist Logo design.

Saaim Hussain
Saaim Hussain
  • Save
Vacationist Logo design. logo ideas design ideas travelling company logos trip logos vacation logos subliminal logo designs logo illustration icon design design creative designs brand identity all type logo designs aesthatic logo 2021 logos
Download color palette

Hello!!
This is a subliminal logo design for a Travel agency called VACATIONIST. In this design the first letter of the word Vacationist is a palm tree shaped 'V' which represents that this is a travelling company that organize vacation trips.
Follow me for more creative designs like this!!

Saaim Hussain
Saaim Hussain

More by Saaim Hussain

View profile
    • Like