Ben Lueders
Fruitful Design & Strategy

Office Murals!

Office Murals!
It’s been fun to see our new branding come to life in our Benson office! The amazing Sharon Manhart of Arbor Street Studios hand-painted some awesome murals to add some awesome energy to our environment! 🍊

Grow Something Good.
