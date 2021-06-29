Sebastian Jungbluth

#85 Daniel Arsham Home - Desktop | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷

#85 Daniel Arsham Home - Desktop | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷 challenge typography figma blue parallax header pattern desktop artist art daniel arsham
at the #85 Day in the lab we will dive into the desktop design for the Daniel Arsham case I already shared last week. Stay curious about an animated version.


All artworks are the property of Daniel Arsham and I am not selling any of these.

