Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lukáš Macháček

Investment App - Dashboard

Lukáš Macháček
Lukáš Macháček
  • Save
Investment App - Dashboard
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 👋,
here is the dashboard for Investment app.
Full Presentation on Behance

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Lukáš Macháček
Lukáš Macháček

More by Lukáš Macháček

View profile
    • Like