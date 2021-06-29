Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandr Sokolov
Linkup Studio

Great Coach - Social Media Startup

Alexandr Sokolov
Linkup Studio
Alexandr Sokolov for Linkup Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

The Great Coach web and mobile app provides fully customizable daily health checks, test and vaccine tracking, and a full suite of flexible digital document management (COVID waivers, Parent/Athlete Agreements, Consents to Treat, etc.). Nowadays it is the official software partner of USA Hockey.

💌 We’re available for projects — Contact us!
Visit our website | Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Clutch

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Linkup Studio
Linkup Studio
Hire Us

More by Linkup Studio

View profile
    • Like