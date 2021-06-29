Gui Bertuol

Bündchen Taberna - Pizzeria

Gui Bertuol
Gui Bertuol
  • Save
Bündchen Taberna - Pizzeria design logotype branding pizza logo pizza brand logo design logo wine beer pizzeria
Download color palette

Bündchen Taberna is a Brazilian pizzeria.

As inspiration for the creation of the brand, we used antique beer labels that present the medieval style.

The colors chosen were Red and Gold. Red is a color often used in food, but when used together with gold it reminds us of royalty. In medieval times, royalty used these colors a lot together. It then represents the quality and nobility of the products offered.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Gui Bertuol
Gui Bertuol

More by Gui Bertuol

View profile
    • Like