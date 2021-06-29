Bündchen Taberna - Pizzeria

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Bündchen Taberna is a Brazilian pizzeria.
As inspiration for the creation of the brand, we used antique beer labels that present the medieval style.
The colors chosen were Red and Gold. Red is a color often used in food, but when used together with gold it reminds us of royalty. In medieval times, royalty used these colors a lot together. It then represents the quality and nobility of the products offered.