Damian Semler

Masimo - Workspace Preview

Damian Semler
Damian Semler
  • Save
Masimo - Workspace Preview organising managing website web app blue teams navigation search saas branding ui collections sidenav dashboard app ux
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋

With this sneak preview I'd like to introduce you to Masimo!

We've been hard at work on building an exiting new tool to help small businesses and freelancers organise their work.

Check out our landing page to find out more and to join our waiting list*
https://www.masimoapp.com

*Expect an exclusive launch offer 👀🎉

Damian Semler
Damian Semler

More by Damian Semler

View profile
    • Like