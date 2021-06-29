Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasia *D2* Pazenko

BIM_first look

Anastasia *D2* Pazenko
Anastasia *D2* Pazenko
Hire Me
  • Save
BIM_first look shelter non-profit charity app minimalistic ui
Download color palette

First look at the BIM app. It's system that allows to make donations for a specific cause, receive updates on followed cases. Goals of the project were both to make the process more transparent (and trustworthy) and allow each and any person to see their impact on a cases.

Cd1ed557c49c15977e30961208918592
Rebound of
Shelter_User persona
By Anastasia *D2* Pazenko
View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Anastasia *D2* Pazenko
Anastasia *D2* Pazenko
Welcome to just a bit radioactive portfolio
Hire Me

More by Anastasia *D2* Pazenko

View profile
    • Like