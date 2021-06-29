Olga Iljina

Botanist — plant care app (redesign)

Olga Iljina
Olga Iljina
  • Save
Botanist — plant care app (redesign) mobile design userinterface ui ux design app clean ui plants plant care mobile app ui ux
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋
This time I will share a design for a plant care application. 🌱
Here is a clickable prototype.

Thanks for your likes and comments!

Olga Iljina
Olga Iljina

More by Olga Iljina

View profile
    • Like