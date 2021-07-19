Stelian Subotin

ProtonMail - Secure Email Website Design

ProtonMail - Secure Email Website Design animation ux ui web design modern homepage landing page layout secure email website design protonmail
As a part of being an in-house product designer at ProtonMail over the span of a couple of years, within the design team we conducted several experiments as far as their visual identity on the web. This is another concept within the website design exploration exercise conducted a couple of years ago.

