Exorcist Cat

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Onmyoji (陰陽師, japanese exorcist) is an official position that existed in ancient Japan. They used rituals and wards to ward off disasters and the grudges of the dead. They also exist in modern Japan. In this work, I have expressed the modern Onmyoji as a character.