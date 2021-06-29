Ryogo Toyoda

Exorcist Cat

Ryogo Toyoda
Ryogo Toyoda
  • Save
Exorcist Cat horror ghost design japan illustration character c4d 3d cinema4d
Download color palette

Onmyoji (陰陽師, japanese exorcist) is an official position that existed in ancient Japan. They used rituals and wards to ward off disasters and the grudges of the dead. They also exist in modern Japan. In this work, I have expressed the modern Onmyoji as a character.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ryogo Toyoda
Ryogo Toyoda
3D illustrator

More by Ryogo Toyoda

View profile
    • Like