Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katerina

Donation & Charity app iOS

Katerina
Katerina
  • Save
Donation & Charity app iOS donation illustration ui ux ios mobile graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
This is a charity app concept. The app allows caring people to donate money montly or once for different projects. (part 2)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Katerina
Katerina

More by Katerina

View profile
    • Like