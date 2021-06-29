Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Settings #DailyUI #007

Hi guys,
I continue to use my Daily UI. This time the task is to Design the settings for something.
I hope you'll like it.
Thanks for watching!

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
