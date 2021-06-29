Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julius Liubertas

Skeletal Archer

Julius Liubertas
Julius Liubertas
Skeletal Archer game graphic design 3d animation
Little dude I have animated for the game Legend of Solgard. It is one of many its idle animations.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Julius Liubertas
Julius Liubertas

