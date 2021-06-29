ateliê da mulher - beauty center

Atelier da Mulher is a women's beauty centre.

In classical Asian literature the lotus flower has several meanings such as elegance, purity, energy, sexuality, sensuality, grace and perfection. The meaning of the lotus flower starts with its roots, which are embedded in the mud at the bottom of lakes and rise to the surface to flower. The symbolism of the lotus flower is precisely in the ability of these plants to go through the mud to give rise to a flower.

The star in the center represents the light that every woman has. Every woman needs to take care of herself and let her light shine.