Airstream Print

Airstream Print screenprint poster silkscreen
I'm working on finishing up this print from the illustration I started last week. I was set on using glow in the dark ink for the light part, but after I tested yellow I liked the way it looked much better. I'm going to re-burn that screen and make the lines little more fine.

Posted on May 2, 2011
