Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lili Dubova
Precise

Social Media App

Lili Dubova
Precise
Lili Dubova for Precise
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Media App post social media ux minimal feed mobile social home screen profile
Download color palette

A social media app concept. The app allows users to share and consume content, message each other, rate posts. It also populates news and offers that you may like in separate feeds 🔥

Looking for design solutions? We would like to help you! Feel free to contact us!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Precise
Precise
Hire Us

More by Precise

View profile
    • Like