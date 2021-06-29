Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grace Dikio

Salamandeer

Grace Dikio
Grace Dikio
Salamandeer digital art animation illustration
Even though this is a late rebound, I drew it for practice. It reminded me of an axolotl, also known as a tiger salamander so here I have a deer-like axolotl and hence salamandeer.

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Grace Dikio
Grace Dikio

