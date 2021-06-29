Austin, Texas Concert Flyer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I LOVE MAKING FLYERS! I used Adobe Illustrator to make this flyer for one of my best friends in Austin, Texas (drummer of Big Stinker). I asked for stylistic references and they gave me some very cool country western and psychedelic flyers. I combined those elements via typography. I took the inspiration for the stretched letters from a Willie Nelson poster I found online. To achieve that, I expanded the text, then used direct selection to highlight/drag only the points on either the upper or lower side of the shapes. For imagery, I used a circle frame element I found in a lot of the references and recreated the red curtains from The Ballroom venue. Last, I threw a Sponge filter on top for texture.
Support Big Stinker here! https://bigstinker.bandcamp.com/