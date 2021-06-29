Lottie Lab - Edit Lottie Animations

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The homepage for Lottie Lab, a project I've been working on that lets you create and edit Lottie animations.
Lottie animations are vector animations that can be embedded on your websites and in your apps. Display animations at any resolution with no loss of detail and take advantage of microscopic file sizes.
👉 To create and edit your own Lottie animations click here