Privado Web illustrations - Encrypted Search Queries

Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

Fear factor was the main thing here to portray: "A user searches and behind his back someone sells his info/personal data". Man in Black in the back is the bad guy in this scene and is also the search engine that infiltrates and encrypts behind the shocked user.

