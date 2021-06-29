Furniture Mobile App Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello !!
There are various applications for online shopping including for furniture.
We also sometimes need furniture that is suitable for our room, both in terms of color, size and so on. So here i present the results of my exploration of the furniture shopping application, where the application has available a variety of furniture such as sofa, bed and others.
Hope you guys like it! 🤩
Suggestion and feedback are always welcome 🤝
Thank you..