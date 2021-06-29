Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Furniture Mobile App Design

Furniture Mobile App Design furniture furnituremobileapp uiuxinspiration dribbble mobileappdesign userinterface newbie uitrend uiux design
Hello !!
There are various applications for online shopping including for furniture.
We also sometimes need furniture that is suitable for our room, both in terms of color, size and so on. So here i present the results of my exploration of the furniture shopping application, where the application has available a variety of furniture such as sofa, bed and others.
Hope you guys like it! 🤩
Suggestion and feedback are always welcome 🤝
About this Design on
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtNETsDZ5Z/?utm_medium=copy_link
Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/122625955/Furniture-Mobile-App-Design
Thank you..

