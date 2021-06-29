Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Employment Agency Dashboard

Employment Agency Dashboard admin ui economy dashboard business dashboard colorful ui finance dashboard finance creative admin panel admin dashboard admin dashboard dashboard design dashboard ui ux home ui minimal ecommerce clean uiux
Employment Agency

Hello There 👋
Today I'm exploring the New Dashboard design Concept and I'm collaborating with my all Creative People please check the design 😍
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Design Tools: Figma

I'm available for hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.
Email me: mdshimuluiux11@gmail.com

