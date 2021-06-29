Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music App

Hey everyone
UX Case study design for a concept project a music app. I designed a complete music app with amazing animation. And I have also designed a logo for this music app.
Let me know what you guys think. Don't be stranger, feel free for leave your comment .

Link:- https://surajkumar.webflow.io/project/music-app

I am available for freelance work.
Shot Me An Email : surajkumar7@gmail.com

