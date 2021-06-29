Softbird - construction

Finalized grid for Softbird.

More details coming soon..

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

👉 Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣

👉 www.differencemedia.de

————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣