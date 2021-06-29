Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Sargent Skull (sketch)

Sargent Skull (sketch) skateboard art concept art logo teeth helmet army cartoon sketch retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
SKULLS AGAIN!!!!!

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

