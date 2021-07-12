Stelian Subotin

Platform9 - Cluster Creation & Kubernetes Website Design

Stelian Subotin
Stelian Subotin
Hire Me
  • Save
Platform9 - Cluster Creation & Kubernetes Website Design kubernetes web design layout ux ui dark saas software website animation
Download color palette
  1. platform9 (1).mp4
  2. static.png

Hello there!

Platform9 enables cluster creation and management under all possible environments, including public clouds or at the edge. As a part of working with Platform9, I used their already established visual language and used that to expand it towards new pages, like the one that can be observed in this quick animation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Stelian Subotin
Stelian Subotin
Your UI/UX Design Challenges Solved.
Hire Me

More by Stelian Subotin

View profile
    • Like