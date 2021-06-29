Adebayo Timi Oyinloye

uniform credit card

Adebayo Timi Oyinloye
Adebayo Timi Oyinloye
  • Save
uniform credit card app web ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Designed a credit card that allows you manage and access all your funds across any legal route

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Adebayo Timi Oyinloye
Adebayo Timi Oyinloye

More by Adebayo Timi Oyinloye

View profile
    • Like